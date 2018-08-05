



Marketing School

How to Promote Old Content Without Being Spammy | Ep. #273

In Episode #273, Eric and Neil discuss how to promote old content without being spammy. Tune in to learn updating tactics that will help you refresh your old content to make it new. Eric and Neil also share how to republish, re-promote, and repurpose your old content to drive more traffic to your site. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Promote Old Content Without Being Spammy 00:37 – Eric has been upgrading their past content 00:41 – When content is being upgraded, Eric will notify their email list that the content is updated 01:01 – Eric might use Facebook ads to communicate this as well 01:09 – The content will then be new to people and still relevant 01:20 – Neil shares what Brian Dean of Backlinko did 01:21 – Brian takes his old content, adds a few paragraphs, makes it better, changes the published date on WordPress so the content will be at the top and fresh 01:35 – Brian then promotes it again on social media and it actually works well 01:43 – Doing this keeps you getting more views and your rankings and traffic will go up 01:58 – Most of what Neil writes on his blogs is evergreen 02:13 – Neil re-promotes and repurposes content that is valuable 02:21 – "It's all about value at the end of the day" 02:30 – You can use Edgar to continuously promote your post over time 02:55 – Some of Marketing School's episodes are constantly republished, using the right setting 03:06 – You don't need to republish content every month, just once or twice a year is fine 3 Key Points: You can update your content by adding a few paragraphs of NEW information and it will still be valuable to people. Republishing and repurposing your content can drives more and more traffic to your page—including new traffic. Consistently promote your content with the right settings and to the right audience.