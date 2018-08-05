



Marketing School

Do You Still Need to Build Links if Your Traffic Is Growing? | Ep. #272

In Episode #272, Eric and Neil discuss whether you still need to build links if your traffic is growing. Tune in to learn when it’s the RIGHT time to build your links and when it’s time to work on creating great content. This will help you save time and maximize your efforts. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Do You Still Need to Build Links if Your Traffic Is Growing? 00:39 – “You don’t really need to build links if your traffic is growing” 00:48 – If you build links, you’ll only get results 6 months later 00:58 – Your traffic will grow from 3-6 months on, as soon as it starts flatlining, you will need to build links again 01:17 – When your links start declining on the upwards swing, then you have to build more and more 01:26 – You don’t have to build your links every month because it’s expensive and time consuming 01:35 – If you have a good base, it is better to build more traffic, like what Eric does 01:39 – Just write more content so you’ll have more words which will lead to more search traffic 01:47 – Building traffic is easier than building links 01:49 – You still need to have enough links for the content to work 01:58 – Neil builds links once every quarter 02:13 – When Eric started Single Grain, they only had 5K-7K website visits a month and it has now grown into 58K 02:30 – Each quarter, Eric will do dial-up link building 02:40 – Eric consistently creates content as well 02:47 – Eric upgrades their content 02:29 – Repurposing content works for Eric, too 03:14 – Eric continuously hires new writers 03:28 – When you’re domain authority is good and generating traffic organically, that’s when you slow down with link building and focus on content 03:46 – You need a base of links for your content to do well 03:58 – You can track your link building using Ahrefs 04:12 – Marketing School is giving away free one-year subscription of LeadQuizzes which will allow you to create quizzes that collect leads 04:33 – Subscribe, rate and review Marketing School 04:29 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 04:58 – Eric and Neil simply want to share the tools that they use, they’re not getting anything from it 05:16 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: If your traffic is constantly and consistently growing, link building is optional. You still need to have enough links for your content to work and generate traffic to your site. It’s about testing – test to know what works well for your site. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu