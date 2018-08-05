



How Small Businesses Can Get Started with PR Without Hiring an Agency | Ep. #271

In Episode #271, Eric and Neil discuss how a small business can get started with public relations without hiring an agency. Tune in to learn the online tools that can help make your PR a breeze and other effective ways that do not cost you a single dollar. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How Small Businesses Can Get Started with PR Without Hiring an Agency 00:36 – Public relations is still relevant today 00:49 – Eric recommends HARO or Help a Reporter Out 00:54 – You can find reporters who are also looking for help 01:04 – They have all sorts of categories of stories that you don't expect 01:16 – Monitor it and get daily alerts 01:28 – Neil, as a startup, loves using agencies and individual people 01:37 – Chris Barrett is a performance-based PR rep 01:47 – Traditional PR people don't think that Chris' model is healthy for the space 01:55 – Chris still continues with his model and has also worked with Eric 02:14 – Pay per performance is definitely an option 02:21 – PRLOG is another tool that you can use 02:28 – "The best PR isn't what most people think of" 02:36 – Neil hit people up in their space and he helped them out for free 02:44 – Get them to blog about your business in exchange for the "help" 03:06 – You can also use Mail Merge to reach out to people 03:22 – JournoRequest can also do PR for you 03:33 – Take a look at your dimensions and your competitors' as well 03:51 – Have the monitoring tools in place 03:56 – PR is a numbers game 04:22 – Another tool is Radio Guest List which is similar to HARO, but for audio 04:56 – BlogDash will make blog outreach easier 05:43 – Neil used LeadQuizzes on his website, Nutrition Secrets 06:18 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: PR is still relevant today and even small businesses need it – it increases brand awareness. Pay per performance is an option that you can try, especially if you're a small company. PR is a numbers game – track your dimensions.