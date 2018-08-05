Marketing School
How to Make Videos on a Budget | Ep. #270
In Episode #270, Eric and Neil discuss how to make videos on a budget. Tune in to learn why videos are significant to you content strategy and why you should hire a videographer and video editor instead of doing everything on your own. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Make Videos on a Budget 00:50 – It is important to have videos as part of your content strategy 00:58 – Videos are easier to consume and can be seen everywhere 01:14 – If you’re just starting, do live videos with Facebook and YouTube 01:20 – Just take out your iPhone and talk into it 01:34 – Check Tai Lopez who spends millions on video 01:58 – Use Animoto to turn your simple videos into an ad 02:13 – Sean Duran’s explainer videos 02:24 – Explainer videos should have a script that answers objections 02:43 – Neil pitched some of his friends to be his videographer and editor 03:08 – Neil’s friend posted a videographer job listing for $3K a month 03:15 – The responses were crazy 03:40 – Eric had a job post in Workable for a videographer and received 400 applications 04:15 – Videographers are in demand 04:25 – You can get videographers and video editors on a budget 04:58 – Marketing School is giving away a one year annual subscription for LeadQuizzes which allows you to collect leads from the quizzes you made 05:05 –To win, rate, review, and subscribe to Marketing School 05:11 - Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 05:19 – Neil tested LeadQuizzes on one of his websites, Nutrition Secrets 05:43 – It increased Neil’s leads over 500% 06:05 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Going live on social media is one of the easiest ways to start with videos. Videographers are currently in demand—find one who can deliver what you need at a price you can afford. High quality videos boost your conversion rates, it’s definitely worth investing in. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu