



Marketing School

How to Find and Work with Influencers | Ep. #269

In Episode #269, Eric and Neil discuss how to find and work with influencers. Tune in to learn the ins and outs of influencer marketing including where and how to find them, why they’re cheaper than celebrities, and the importance of consistency in your influencer campaign. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Find and Work with Influencers 00:34 – Eric has a few friends who are working on their own influencer platform 00:50 – Influencer marketing has always been around 01:11 – “Anybody could become an influencer after putting in the work” 01:21 – The easiest way to search for an influencer, without spending, is going through social media sites 01:27 – In Instagram, use certain hashtags and look for people who are up and coming 01:32 – You can work with people who are starting to build their online presence—this way, it won’t be too pricey 01:50 – Eric has used influencer marketing for a previous client and they used FameBit 02:00 – Neil used influencer marketing on Facebook and Instagram and reached out to some celebrities 02:18 – The Kardashians will do an online paid post for $500K 02:33 – “It’s so expensive to reach out to people” 02:45 – Neil suggests finding those that are popular with the people in your target market and pay them to pass over that network/audience to you—it’s so much cheaper than using expensive celebrities 03:18 – If you’re building an entrepreneur channel, use hashtags that are relevant to your market 03:38 – Reach out to people who are getting a good amount of likes and comments and ask them for their paid shoutout rates 04:09 – Influencer marketing doesn’t always work 04:46 – If you’re doing influencer marketing consistently, that’s when it will work 05:03 – If you’re doing influencer marketing, you should have content as well 05:16 – Figure out how you can add value to your audience 05:24 – There are pricing guidelines for how much you should be paying influencers on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram 05:55 – Marketing School is giving away a one year annual subscription to LeadQuizzes, which allows you to collect leads from the quizzes you made 06:06 –To win, rate, review, and subscribe to Marketing School 06:12 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 06:30 – Neil and Eric are giving away tools that they use personally and they don’t earn from it 07:14 – You can go to Neil Patel’s LeadQuizzes case study to know how valuable the leads are from LeadQuizzes 07:35 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Influencer marketing has always been around and to be successful, you have to do it consistently. Valuable content will make an influencer’s post more engaging. You don’t have to spend much on an influencer – you just have to find the right influencer for your target market. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu