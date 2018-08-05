Marketing School
How to Track Brand Awareness | Ep. #268
In Episode #268, Eric and Neil discuss how to track brand awareness. Tune in to learn just how important it is to be on top of your brand awareness, the tools that you will help you track your brand's online presence, and the NEW giveaway from Marketing School. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Track Brand Awareness 00:37 – Neil firmly believes in branding 00:57 – There are few things you can do to track brand awareness 01:00 – One is to survey people in your industry asking how well they know your brand 01:10 – Second is to use Google Trends to scope out the businesses you want to check and compare with your brand 01:35 – What Eric learned from Brendon Burchard, a fellow marketer 01:43 – A brand isn't just a logo, it's a story 02:26 – When tracking brands, use Google Alerts or Mention to track keywords 02:41 – You can be updated in real time when someone mentions your brand 03:00 – You can then start a relationship with someone who mentions your brand and help them if needed 03:21 – Use Google Search Console to check on your monthly impressions 03:46 – Marketing School is giving away a free tool called LeadQuizzes which allows you to make quizzes for your target market 04:05 – A one year annual prescription will go to 5 people 04:16 – To win, rate, review, and subscribe to Marketing School 04:21 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 04:38 – That's it for today's episode!