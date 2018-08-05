Marketing School
How to Leverage Pinterest Search Ads | Ep. #266
In Episode #266, Eric and Neil discuss how to leverage Pinterest search ads. Tune in to learn why the best time to try Pinterest search ads is NOW and how you can leverage it efficiently to get the most success. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Leverage Pinterest Search Ads 00:34 – In 2017, Pinterest has released the ability to run ads where you can target specific keywords 01:03 – Pinterest is growing and becoming a serious business 01:21 – Pinterest users are almost equally divided by men and women in other countries 01:33 – Neil asks Eric to try selling digital products to men and women to see who converts better 01:40 – Women have a higher conversion rate and are less likely to refund 01:47 – Eric wouldn't make a refund 01:53 – Guys always return Neil's products 02:05 – When a woman buys your product, they are more likely to read it, implement it, and learn from it 02:19 – A guy buys it, but doesn't do anything with it 02:37 – One of Eric's friends says "people are buying perceived progress" 02:57 – Neil has tried Pinterest search ads and it works really well 02:59 – You have to really target your product in your search 03:09 – You may want to get into it now as it's still new 03:30 – Don't blame Neil, but you can blame Eric if you lose money 03:45 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Pinterest is becoming a more viable and serious business—it might be worth it to run your ads through this platform. Create a product that is easily targeted in your search. Pinterest is still unsaturated with ads, so there's a good chance of you succeeding if you try it now.