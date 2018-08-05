Marketing School
What Are Apple Search Ads? | Ep. #265
In Episode #265, Eric and Neil discuss what Apple search ads are. Tune in to find out the benefits of investing in an app, whether it’s a fit for your business, and the ways you can boost your install rate via Apple apps. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: What Apple Search Ads Are 00:37 – If you’re searching on the App Store, you can actually bid on specific keywords that will trigger your app on a search 00:49 – You’ll have a sponsored ad on top of that and people can click through 00:57 – The goal is to get more installs 01:13 – Eric has been testing this for quite some time 01:17 – The average cost per install or CPI has been getting higher over the years 01:37 – If you have an app you want to push, this is one of the ways to do it 01:51 – Neil has also tried this and it works if your app has a decent rating 02:13 – The rating should be from a good number of people 02:47 – Apps are supplemental for businesses, but don’t try to bet everything on the apps you create 02:59 – It is too expensive 03:15 – It might worth a shot for your business—so try it 03:26 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: You can bid on a specific keyword to call up your app on the App store. Your app needs decent ratings for the search ads to work well. Apple search ads aren’t as sophisticated as Facebook or Instagram ads—but, is still worth a try. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu