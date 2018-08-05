Marketing School
How to Master the Art of Upselling | Ep. #264
In Episode #264, Eric and Neil discuss how you can master the art of upselling. Tune in to find out how YOU can master the art of upselling, the benefit of targeting your existing clients, and how offering more speed and more automation can be your ticket to doubling your revenue. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Master the Art of Upselling 00:36 – Eric went to San Francisco to meet existing and prospective clients 01:05 – Before going into the meetings, Eric had a talk with his team to discuss what they can offer their clients 01:25 – Eric showed them mind-blowing facts about their clients’ competitors 01:41 – Eric probably gained an additional $150K in contracts 01:54 – You need to add value, first, to master the art of upselling 01:56 – If the client is satisfied with your work, they want to meet you and this is an opportunity to upsell 02:02 – “It’s all about expansion” 02:15 – Upselling is about speed and automation 02:28 – Neil learned this from Ryan Deiss of Digital Marketer 03:21 – “You can’t just do more speed and more automation of something random, it has to be related to [your product]” 03:32 – Trey Lewellen uses Click Funnels for selling gun related products 03:51 – Trey drives people to a landing page to buy gun oils 04:00 – Trey has more upsells 04:22 – Russell Brunson’s interview with Trey 04:58 – Eric uses Mixmax to set reminders for himself 05:15 – Eric makes sure he follows up with his prospective and current clients and believes salespeople should do the same thing 05:34 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Adding value is the way to master the art of upselling. Offering speed and automation for the product or service you offer is a great way to upsell. The customers that have stayed with you the longest are the easiest to expand upon. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu