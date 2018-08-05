Marketing School
What Does Boosting a Facebook Post Actually Do? | Ep. #263
In Episode #263, Eric and Neil discuss what boosting a Facebook post actually does. Tune in to learn the benefits of boosting a Facebook post, whether it's right for your company, and how to bank off that increase of traffic and engagement. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Boosting a Facebook Post Actually Does 00:40 – Eric gets more emails when they boost a post 00:55 – Boosting a post makes it easier for Eric to test new content 01:13 – Eric is more interested in collecting more email addresses when he boosts a post 01:34 – Initially, boosting a post results in more engagement; then, you try to see if you can collect more emails from the CPA and from there, see if you can make an ad campaign from it 01:47 – Neil isn't fond of the idea of boosting Facebook posts and would rather buy friends 01:55 – If you're boosting a post, make sure your post has an email capture 02:21 – If you're going to spend money on Facebook, spend it going to a landing page or getting more fans 02:36 – Neil hates the concept of boosting a post, but has seen it successfully done 03:00 – Eric has done live videos in the past and would boost to their live audience, then retarget them 03:15 – At the end of the day, it is figuring out what works for you 03:54 – The value of Facebook Live has grown a lot 04:10 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: The goal of boosting a post is to grow your audience and increase that engagement with your content. You spend money to increase your Facebook presence, so make sure you are also leading your audience to your website. Find out what works best for you and suits you well – tests are invaluable for finding this out.