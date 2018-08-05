Marketing School
How to Drive Traffic with LinkedIn | Ep. #262
In Episode #262, Eric and Neil discuss how to drive traffic with LinkedIn. Tune in to learn how LinkedIn can actually be cheaper, some tactics you can apply to increase your click-through rate, and how you can divert your LinkedIn traffic to your own website. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Drive Traffic with LinkedIn 00:41 – Make sure your targeting is tight and your offer is relevant to your target people 01:01 – You can possibly get a click-through rate of 1% if the target is right and the offer is good 01:07 – These are from the newsfeed ads you see on LinkedIn 01:12 – After seeing the 1% click-through rate, switch the advertising to CPM for cheaper clicks 01:28 – Eric’s click-through rates have gone up to 2-3% 01:39 – You think you can’t make LinkedIn cheap, but you can actually can 01:43 – Add everyone who adds you as friend on LinkedIn; the limit is 30K friends 01:53 – Take all your contacts from your website, post your blog posts on LinkedIn once a day, using the first paragraph or two—then, add a link to continue reading at the bottom 02:05 – That will drive traffic from LinkedIn to your website 02:09 – Neil increased his overall traffic through this tactic 02:30 – Adding the share button is also an option 02:38 – Using Zapier and IFTTT, you can push your updates to LinkedIn automatically 02:58 – LinkedIn drives leads 03:13 – Every time Neil publishes a blog post, he shares it to every marketing group in LinkedIn 03:26 – Participate in the group as well and add value 03:32 – Buffer is also good for sharing in groups 04:07 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Target your offer to the right demographic. You can get higher click-through rates and cheaper clicks in LinkedIn. Posting your blog posts in LinkedIn and sharing them to groups can significantly boost your overall traffic. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu