Marketing School
How to Capture More Email Addresses at Conferences | Ep. #261
In Episode #261, Eric and Neil discuss how to capture more email addresses at conferences. Tune in to learn the routers that you can bring to conferences that make acquiring new email addresses easier. Eric and Neil also discuss the right and most efficient way to network at these conferences. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Capture More Email Addresses at Conferences 00:40 – A startup called Zenreach has a router that allows you to collect emails and it behaves like an automation sequence as well 01:18 – Everybody needs wi-fi, especially in conferences 01:34 – Another way to collect email is to go to the conference’s bar or networking hall and have a chat with people 01:47 – See how you can help people, collect cards, and follow-up 02:02 – If you don’t want to drink, you don’t have to 02:30 – Neil doesn’t really drink at conferences 02:58 – Neil usually gets selfie requests at conferences 03:08 – Evernote Premium can scan a business card and add the email address automatically to your contact form 03:34 – You can also take a picture using the FullContact app, then link it to your Zapier which adds people to LinkedIn automatically 04:02 – Using Zapier with Evernote and FullContact will make your life easier 04:20 – After adding the contacts in your phone, you can add them to your Google Apps as well 04:39 – Make sure you take multiple routers with you to conferences 04:55 – Neil has a good post on networking 05:05 – “Don’t be the guy that hangs around and tries to prolong the conversation” 05:14 – Be efficient with your time 05:18 – Just try to add value 05:31 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: You can collect emails at a conference through online tools and casual conversations. If the conversation is about to die, just say nice to meet you and move on. At the end of the day, It’s all about sharing and adding value. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu