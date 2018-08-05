Marketing School
7 SEO Tasks You Can Start Automating Today | Ep. #260
In Episode #260, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 SEO tasks you can start automating today. They drop tried and true tools that will help you automate SEO tasks—eliminating the risk for human error and streamlining your workflow processes. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 SEO Tasks You Can Start Automating Today 00:33 – First is to use Ahrefs for link alerts 00:47 – It shows the new links that have been acquired by your competitors 00:56 – The link alerts can be sent to you 01:15 – Eric shares an example of how to link build depending on your niche 01:36 – Buzzsumo is a tool that can be used for link building, too 01:43 – Second is to use IFTTT: If This Then That to automate social sharing 02:00 – You can also time it 02:15 – Zapier is quite similar to IFTTT 02:22 – You can hook your blog RSS feed to your Slack 02:47 – SEO is like Formula 1 racing where fine tuning is essential 03:03 – One of the best WordPress plugs is in Yoast 03:17 – If you have WordPress multi-channel, Yoast automatically generates the site maps for each domain 03:42 – You can also use Zapier to hook in your RSS feed to your spreadsheet 04:07 – Your content writers can internally link to the links that you have 04:45 – Sixth is to sign-up for an SEO product like MOZ and OnPage 05:01 – It will automatically notify you when something is off with your SEO 05:28 – Track your keywords using Authority Labs 06:18 – Go to Google Analytics and set up alerts there 06:39 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Automating SEO tasks eliminates room for human error. SEO requires fine tuning and consistent tweaks. Tracking your keywords will help you improve your ranking.