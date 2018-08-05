Marketing School
How to Improve Your Conversion Rate Using Images | Ep. #259
In Episode #259, Eric and Neil discuss how to improve your conversion rate using images. Images can easily work for or against you—do they support your message or story? Do they evoke the right emotions? Tune in to learn why custom images convert better than stock photos and the importance of A/B testing your images to maximize on its performance. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Improve Your Conversion Rate Using Images 00:45 – Eric has custom images for his website and custom gifs for his homepage 01:06 – For custom images, you can repurpose them, unlike stock photos 01:14 – Eric’s conversion rates went up on their A/B testing 01:27 – Design is a priority for Eric 01:36 – KlientBoost is an agency focused on design 02:05 – A design that helps convey your message can increase conversion 02:16 – Neil added a heat map in the header 02:39 – Neil used animated gifs that was relevant to the product and service—that change showed a 15-16% increase in the conversion 03:12 – Design Pickle is a good place for graphic designers to make your images 03:22 – As per the founder, you can also request a specific design like an infographic 03:35 – Flat fee is $370 a month for unlimited designs 03:42 – Canva is a good tool for creating images for free 04:04 – Infogram is a quick and easy way to make custom graphics 04:10 – If you use images, make sure it shows a process—make sure it’s not too distracting or hard to visualize 04:38 – If your images are too distracting, it might lessen the conversion rate 04:53 – One digital marketer used the image of an iPhone battery draining when they sold tickets on Facebook 05:19 – Think of how you can draw people’s emotions with your images 05:59 – Test different variations of images 05:52 – Test out different images in different ads tests 06:04 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Custom images convert more than stock images. If you don’t have a graphic designer, there are tons of tools you can use to create your own custom images. Make your images easy on the eye, make sure it depicts a process or story, and triggers the right emotions. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu