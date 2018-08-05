Marketing School
7 Ways to Increase Facebook Likes Without Spending a Dollar | Ep. #258
In Episode #258, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 ways to increase Facebook likes without spending a dollar. Increasing your Facebook likes doesn't have to be an over-complicated process—sometimes all it takes is you asking and reaching out to the people you know. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Ways to Increase Facebook Likes Without Spending a Dollar 00:35 – First, add the Facebook Widget to your website 00:50 – Second is building up your fan page 01:03 – Use your personal profile to connect with other individuals 01:10 – Do shoutout for shoutout 01:33 – Third is to simply ask 01:44 – Send an intro email to your list asking them to like your page 01:50 – Look at your competitor's posts in BuzzSumo and type in the SEO keywords that are getting likes 02:08 – Share your competitor's content and ask them to like or share your page, too 02:28 – Just create great content, in general 02:50 – Eric would write content and if people liked it, they would share it 03:07 – Sixth, focus on timing 03:31 – Promoting your content 03:44 – Reach out to people who can do direct outreach 03:48 – Use Pitchbox to help you organize your outreach 04:00 – Boosting a post can also increase your page likes 04:09 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Build up your fan page by connecting with people using your personal profile. Simply ask people to like your page – there's no harm in sending out an email requesting so. Track the best time that people are engaging, then promote and organize your outreach accordingly.