Marketing School
Is It a Good Time to Start a Marketing Agency? | Ep. #257
In Episode #257, Eric and Neil discuss whether it is a good time to start a marketing agency. Tune in to learn why starting a marketing agency today IS a great thing due to the internet. Also, Eric and Neil tell you how to keep yourself competitive against the other big guys in the marketing agency space. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Is It a Good Time to Start a Marketing Agency? 00:39 – Neil just started an agency 01:09 – Neil generates an average of 300-500 leads 01:31 – It IS a great time because online marketing is trackable 01:58 – Facebook and Google's market cap is so high 02:10 – The real question is: are you good enough to start an agency? 02:47 – Eric thought that their competition was going to eat them up 03:04 – When you're trying to be a full-service agency and you're trying to work with all types of clients, that's when you set yourself up for failure 03:14 – You should focus on a certain area at the start 03:35 – As long as the platforms are out there and they have your attention, there is room for everyone 03:56 – The specialist tends to do their best 04:20 – When you're starting off, you're going to compete with the big guys 04:30 – The weakness of the big guys is that they're not personable 05:03 – Neil's sample pitch for the big guys 05:27 – Use the company's weakness against them when pitching against them 05:38 – Go out there and establish relationships 06:06 – Being able to connect with people is going to help you 06:18 – Neil talks about partnership with people in the industry 06:44 – Neil's Advance Marketing Program 06:55 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Online marketing is trackable—making it easier to know if your efforts are working. The real question is: are you good enough to start an agency? Establish relationships with the people in your market and build partnerships.