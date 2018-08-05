



Marketing School

How to Convert Your Leads into Paying Clients | Ep. #256

In Episode #256, Eric and Neil discuss how to convert your leads into paying clients. Tune in to learn the most effective ways to convert your leads, such as being mindful of your response time and how often you check in with your clients. Eric and Neil also explain why documenting your leads is essential in scaling your business. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Convert Your Leads into Paying Clients 00:40 – There was a study about calling your leads 01:04 – One of Eric's clients was impressed by their speed 01:23 – If you don't follow up on a deal quick enough, you will lose a lot of them 01:30 – Converting a lead happens through a lot of follow up 02:09 – Neil uses Yesware to keep track of the follow up 02:29 – Some people focus more on the content without tracking if the leads are opening up or not 03:03 – Track how often you touch base with your client 03:25 – Have a process so it's easier to pass this onto another person, if needed 03:30 – Document your tracking 03:47 – If you're trying to scale a business, you need to have everything documented and not just in your head 03:55 – Once you have something on paper, you know where to find it 04:09 – Neil refers to F1 racing as an example 04:42 – Converting requires fine tuning the process 05:11 – What clients said about Eric that made them convert 05:46 – For every lead that doesn't convert, get in contact with them, and talk to them about why they didn't sign up 06:03 – Answer their objections for future pitches