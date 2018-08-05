



Marketing School

How to Keep Track of Emerging Trends in Your Industry | Ep. #255

In Episode #255, Eric and Neil discuss how to keep track of emerging trends in your industry. Tune in to learn why networking is of the utmost importance when it comes to being up to date with the latest trends and tools. You'll also find out what blogs and social media platforms Eric and Neil use to stay on top of their game. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Keep Track of Emerging Trends in Your Industry 00:37 – Eric looks at Feedly to take their RSS feeds and segment them 00:52 – When Eric wakes up, he's puts them into Pocket which is his "read later" tool 01:02 – Looking at the headlines in the morning gives Eric an idea on what is going on and gets his brain moving 01:23 – Neil uses Twitter 01:31 – It is still a great tool to know the latest in your industry 01:49 – Follow the people within your industry 01:59 – For Twitter, Eric uses Tweetbot 02:29 – Eric likes Twitter because when something big happens, it will trend easily 03:03 – Listen to different podcasts in your industry 03:24 – The new tactics and trends can be easily shared through podcasts 03:59 – Eric and Neil discuss with each other what they are doing and their results 04:30 – Eric and Neil are doing this with other people in their space 04:35 – "If you're not networking with people, you're not going to be ahead of them" 04:40 – Eric had a chat with Sean Ellis of Growth Hacker 04:52 – Shawn shares why he started Growth Hacker 05:04 – If you meet with other people, you can build relationships 05:18 – Eric shares when he went to the Traffic and Conversion Conference 05:25 – One of Neil's business partners connected with one of Eric's friends 06:16 – Make sure you reciprocate 06:28 – Eric enjoys looking at Venture Capital blogs like CB Insights, Mattermark and Crunchbase 07:03 – It can give you an idea of where things are going, in general 07:13 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Twitter might be dead, but it is still a good platform to know what is currently happening in your space. Networking with people in your industry builds relationships and helps you stay updated on the latest news and trends. You will learn more if you reciprocate.