Marketing School
7 Tools to Help You With Reputation Management | Ep. #254
In Episode #254, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 tools to help you with reputation management. Tune in to learn which tools will help you keep track of your reputation, respond to negative feedback, and also preempt any future, negative domain names that could tarnish your brand. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Tools to Help You With Reputation Management 00:36 – Use Mention or Google Alerts to track your brand mentions 00:51 – Second is to use Google Suggest 01:06 – Create articles that combat the negative feedback 01:21 – Use KnowEm to claim multiple social networks or multiple profiles 01:42 – Just do the work upfront 01:53 – Use a domain checker like Check Domain 02:07 – Type your name or company name, plus a negative remark or word attached to it—then register those domains 02:29 – Fifth is Imagerater which will allow you to look for people who are using your unique images in a negative way 03:02- Google Image search works, too 03:06 – Use SERP's rank checker 03:43 – This can help you be aware of the links that link back to you 03:52 – Use Complaint Search Box 03:54 – It allows you do Google searches in over 40 complaints' websites 04:14 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Always track your brand mentions – know what people are thinking about your brand. Create the possible domain name that can ruin your reputation in the future. Keep up your ranking and be aware of those who are ahead or behind you.