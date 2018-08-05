Marketing School
What Is Negative SEO? | Ep. #253
In Episode #253, Eric and Neil discuss what negative SEO is. Tune in to know how you can protect your site from negative SEO and the way Google works in regards to dishing out penalties and pushing one’s website ranking down. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: What Is Negative SEO? 00:32 – Negative SEO is when someone pushes your SEO down 00:43 – A good example of this is when someone builds porn or casino links to your site 00:56 – It becomes negative SEO when you begin to rank lower 01:03 – Negative SEO is when Google starts to filter you 01:13 – Eric thinks of SEO as an over-optimization cup 01:21 – Each size has a different cup size 01:23 – Big sites like Amazon have bigger cups and more room for errors 01:57 – Once you hit your cup limit, that’s when Google starts to hit you with penalties 02:37 – Neil sees this happening in the aggressive industries 02:46 – Some people are taking websites that have spammy links and they link them to their website 03:00 – Google is improving their algorithm to fight negative SEO 03:11 – Make sure you continue to update your disavow file with Google Webmaster Tool 03:50 – Eric doesn’t worry about negative SEO as much as he did before 04:03 – The Marketing School is giving away 5 annual copies of Ahrefs this week 04:10 – To enter, subscribe, rate and review the Marketing School Podcast 04:16 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 05:14 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Negative SEO pushes your ranking down—beware of people who links with negative content to your site. Consistently track and update your disavow file— this will help a lot. In the end, don’t worry too much about negative SEO as there is only so much you can do. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu