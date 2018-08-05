Marketing School
How to Maximize Your SERP Real Estate | Ep. #252
In Episode #252, Eric and Neil discuss how to maximize SERP real estate. Tune in to learns tips and strategies that will get your rank to 0 as well as the ways in which you can occupy multiple slots in SERP. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Maximize Your SERP Real Estate 00:33 – SERP is Search Engine Results Page 01:00 – Figure how you can rank zero by having proper headings 01:22 – The MOZ beginner guide 01:44 – To get more results in SERP, have multiple pages in your site which are also sub-domain 02:08 – If you Google Marketing School, they occupy 5 results with different domains 02:31 – One of Eric’s real estate clients gets more results using their social media pages 03:15 – Answer questions or have a “how to” guide If you want rich snippets 03:36 – In Google Search Console, you can control the links that are showing up 04:18 – In linking, when you have subpages under the top keyword, you can also take up multiple spots 05:03 – You also want to link to those internal pages 05:47 – You don’t have to rank the second one as high as the first one, just high enough 05:54 – Eric does reputation management for a client 06:03 – Eric is building links to other high page, authority results 06:29 – The Marketing School is giving away 5 annual copies of Ahrefs this week 06:35 – To enter, subscribe, rate and review the Marketing School Podcast 06:41 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 07:17 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Proper headings can make ALL the difference – make sure it is relevant and works for you. How-to guides and answering questions can give you really good ranking through the snippets. Search for the top keywords and have pages link to it. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu