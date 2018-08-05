Marketing School
7 Types of Content Upgrades You Can Try Today | Ep. #251
In Episode #251, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 types of content upgrades you can try today. Content upgrades are a great opportunity to grow your email list and thus, those conversions. Tune in to learn about the different types of content upgrades you can offer your audience and find out which one suits your company best. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Types of Content Upgrades You Can Try Today 00:33 – A content upgrade is when you use Leadbox or other email tools to offer people freebies 00:53 – The idea of a content upgrade is offering something in exchange for their email addresses 00:57 – Content upgrades are helpful for Eric’s conversion rate 01:08 – First, try a downloadable checklist 01:32 – Checklists are easy to look at and people like to get templates 01:39 – Second is a cheat sheet 02:02 – Third, use a tool called Designrr 02:16 – Your blog post can be converted to PDF 02:49 – Fourth is to give your audience something educational 03:20 – Fifth is to provide an email course 03:30 – If you want people to get a course, get them to subscribe to a campaign 04:00 – Sixth, provide them the next thing they should read based on what they are currently reading 04:42 – An alternative to webinar is to have a video launch sequence 04:52 – Check Jeff Walker’s product launch 05:20 – You can also do an Evergreen webinar using EverWebinar 05:27 – The Marketing School is giving away 5 annual copies of Ahrefs, this week 05:32 - To enter, subscribe, rate and review the Marketing School Podcast 05:38 - Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 06:28 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: A content upgrade is a great opportunity to boost your conversion rate significantly. Give your audience something valuable and educational, so they can’t resist. Keep track of your audience behavior to know what type of content upgrade suits them best. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu