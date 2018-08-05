Marketing School
7 Ways You Can Use Video to Improve Conversion Rates | Ep. #250
In Episode #250, Eric and Neil discuss 7 ways you can use video to improve conversion rates. Tune in to learn the type videos you should have, where they need to be placed, and the value of doing live video for your audience. Eric and Neil also discuss how to maximize your best video content to boost your conversion. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Ways You Can Use Video to Improve Conversion Rates 00:44 – Eric uses retargeting and remarketing for their blog 01:01 – This builds relationship and is based on the audience's behavior 01:17 – Some of Neil's sales come from remarketing 01:26 – Neil shows specific videos 01:39 – You can use your explainer videos, repeatedly 02:03 – Your explainer videos should answer objections and create a story 02:22 – Use Qualaroo or SurveyMonkey to know people's objections before they buy 02:44 – Eric has a "thank you" video 03:11 – Fourth is to add a video to your homepage 03:30 – Talk about the problems people are facing 03:40 – Use the video to direct the people into your highest converting funnel 04:04 – Fifth is about the book Breakthrough Advertising 04:23 – DigitalMarketer covered the UPSYD model weeks ago 04:30 – Eric shares what UPSYD is 05:58 – Sixth, educate people through video or presentation (especially for new visitors) 06:15 – Last is to do live videos 06:23 – You can check the videos statistics and boost the ones that are working well 06:30 – Eric shares what he does when a user visits his free consultation page 07:05 – The Marketing School is giving away 5 annual copies of Ahrefs, this week 07:40 – Eric and Neil don't get paid for the sponsorship and just want to give their audience cool stuff that they can use 08:12 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: An effective explainer video should answer your audience's objections and problems. Use your videos to direct people to your highest converting funnel. If you haven't hopped on live videos, now is the time—repurpose the ones that generate the most traffic.