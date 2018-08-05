Marketing School
How to Create a Seamless Checkout Process | Ep. #249
In Episode #249, Eric and Neil discuss how to create a seamless checkout process. Your processes can easily make or break a sale. So what defines a seamless checkout process? Eric and Neil provide you with first-hand advice for how to clean up your checkout—from design to making sure that your audience is informed each step of the way. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Create a Seamless Checkout Process 00:40 – Make the checkout process as simple as possible 00:49 – The more friction you cause, the more difficult it is to convert people 00:55 – The book Don’t Make Me Think will teach you about how to design your processes in a user friendly way 01:17 – The more you get people engaged, the more they are likely to finish the checkout process 01:51 – You can also email people who didn’t complete their checkout, so that they can convert to a sale 01:58 – If you want to build a relationship, integrating a live chat is a great option 02:13 – You can use Intercom 02:27 – Make your pages mobile-optimized and responsive 02:52 – Amazon’s checkout process 03:55 – The seamless process only works if your audience knows what they’re doing 04:02 – Make sure your audience understand your product and what they’re buying 04:25 – Keep the users informed of each step within the process 04:53 – Make the experience consistent 05:05 – The speed also takes plays a part in the overall experience 05:30 – Make it easy for people to go back to where they left off 05:42 – The Marketing School is giving away 5 annual copies of Ahrefs this week 05:51 – Subscribe, rate and review the Marketing School Podcast 05:55 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 06:11 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Make the checkout process as easy and simple as possible. A seamless checkout process only works if your audience knows what they are doing. A consistent process creates the best experience. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu