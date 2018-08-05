Marketing School
7 Creative Ways to Market to Your Email List | Ep. #248
In Episode #248, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 creative ways to market to your email list. Sending a personal message or doing a bit more front end research regarding data on your leads can all be effective methods to market better. Tune in to maximize your marketing efforts with your email list and watch your click rates soar. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Creative Ways to Market to Your Email List 00:35 – First is the Frank Kern style – resurfacing important emails, over and over, until you click 00:43 – You can use Drip and Infusionsoft 01:23 – You want to create a workflow for your emails 01:34 – Neil uses PicSnippets which allows you to create custom images for your emails 02:21 – Third is RSS to blogs 02:50 – RSS automation makes things easier for you 02:54 – Fourth is to segment your list right after they opt-in 03:39 – You also send manual messages to your list 04:06 – Eric sends manual messages once a week and the open rate is higher 04:23 – Sixth is to integrate your email system with Clearbit to get more of your lead’s data 04:59 – You can send them more customized emails, as well 05:11 – From the Clearbit’s data, find companies that are more relevant to you 05:22 – Reach out to them using Mixmax 05:39 – Eric generated some opportunities using this technique 06:06 – Do an Evergreen launch 06:22 – The Jeff Walker’s sequence is also very beneficial 06:35 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: When it comes to emailing your list—keep a healthy balance between automated and personalized messages. Being more personal in your emails attracts more clicks. Research tried and tested email sequences to see what works best for you. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu