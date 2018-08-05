Marketing School
7 Techniques for Speeding Up Your Keyword Research | Ep. #247
In Episode #247, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 techniques for speeding up your keyword research. Eric and Neil give you the top online tools to quicken your keyword research so that you can stay ahead of your competitors when it comes to how well you rank. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Techniques for Speeding Up Your Keyword Research 00:35 – One is to go to Ahrefs and put in your competitor's URL 00:45 – It will show you their popular keywords that help them rank well, their level of traffic, and the pages that are ranking 01:00 – Second is Google Search Console 01:15 – Go to the Google Analytics section and check your ranking 01:40 – Use SEMrush and see what your competitors are bidding on for a pay-per-click 02:07 – In keyword searching, you always have to keep up with the trends 02:23 – Use Google Trends and Google Autocomplete to know what people are looking for 02:43 – Fifth is MarketMuse 03:08 – Google checks how thorough your content is 03:22 – Sixth is Serpstat and you can get a deal with App Sumo 03:36 – It is an in-depth keyword/SEO tool 04:05 – Last is going through Google Search Console then Uber Suggest for the keyword you could be ranking for 04:56 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Find out the keywords that are ranking well and use them so that your pages appear on Google's first page search result. Be in the know in regards to what people are searching. Track if your keywords are consistently ranking and if necessary, make changes.