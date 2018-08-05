Marketing School
How to Integrate Chatbots into Your Marketing | Ep. #246
In Episode #246, Eric and Neil discuss how to integrate chatbots into your marketing. Tune in to learn what chatbot is, its limitations and strengths in regards to its function, and whether or not it is essential for your marketing strategy. They also discuss the BEST way to optimize a chatbot's utility—partner it with a human. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Integrate Chatbots into Your Marketing 00:34 – There's been a chatbot craze since 2016 00:49 – Eric explains what a chatbot is 01:15 – Chatbots can understand the basic level of support 01:22 – Eric shares how chatbots work in regards to marketing 01:50 – The best version of chatbots 02:05 – It's not a 100% automated bot 02:15 – A human element combined with chatbot is what works best 02:21 – How you type within the chat can be a very meticulous process 02:26 – Neil shares his experience outsourcing this to the Philippines 02:37 – Have someone who can nurture the chatbot interaction 02:59 – Go to Chatfuel and the Facebook group Bots to interact with people who are interested in bots 03:21 – Chatfuel will allow you to build a Facebook bot, without any need for coding 03:38 – At the moment, bots are still imperfect and will fail at times 03:51 – Eric reads a sample chatbot message 04:14 – Chatbots are not gaining traction 04:27 – Use the ones that are a bit aggressive, like Intercom and Drip 04:46 – Neil shares why having a more aggressive bot is better 05:21 – It is still your job to convert people 05:29 – Use chatbot to your advantage 05:34 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Chatbot can offer a very basic level of support which can work to your advantage. Human interaction combined with a chatbot is the best way for a chatbot to operate smoothly. Do NOT rely too heavily on a chatbot for conversion – at the end of the day, it's your job to sell.