



Marketing School

How to Analyze Your Competition in Less Than 10 Minutes | Ep. #245

In Episode #245, Eric and Neil discuss how to analyze your competition in less than 10 minutes. Tune in to find out the tools that Eric and Neil have tried and tested. They tell you exactly what your competitors are doing—from their best keywords to their top performing content. Learn what you need to so that you can stay ahead of the game. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Analyze Your Competition in Less Than 10 Minutes 00:35 – Neil suggests going to SEMrush to put in your competitor's URL and see the keywords that are getting them traffic 00:49 – Take the URLs and run them on Ahrefs to see the number of backlinks 00:54 – Go to the webpage to see the content 00:57 – Look at the pages that rank on Google using the key terms 01:07 – Then, go to your site to create content with more keywords 01:23 – Use Adbeat for advertising 01:29 – SpyFu is good for keyword research 01:33 – Built With helps you know the technology your competitors are using 02:07 – Use WhatRunsWhere to show the graphics and display of your competitors 02:18 – Go to your competitor's Facebook page and go to BuzzSumo to see what worked for them 02:44 – Check their lead share posts to see the content that people like and don't like 03:00 – Eric likes Ahrefs as it is similar to SEMRush 03:21 – Go to the top pages section in Ahrefs 03:36 – Ahref's gap analysis tool 03:58 – Ahref's keyword difficulty tool 04:19 – Go to GrowthEverywhere.com/Ahrefs to check it out 04:29 – Eric uses Screaming Frog to crawl a website 05:00 – Check SimilarWeb, too 05:10 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Utilize the online tools that are already available and ready your pockets for the paid ones. Knowing what your competitor is up helps you to stay at the top of your game. Doing a full and well-studied analysis takes more than just 10 minutes, but you'll get used to it in time.