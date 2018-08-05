Marketing School
Is Omniture or Google 360 Premium Worth the Cost? | Ep. #244
In Episode #244, Eric and Neil discuss whether Omniture or Google 360 premium are worth the extra cost. Tune in to find out if you're making the right decision in purchasing the paid versions of these products and Eric and Neil's firsthand experience using both of them. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Is Omniture or Google 360 Premium Worth the Cost? 00:34 – Omniture and Google 360 are analytics tools 00:44 – Omniture is from Adobe and 360 is from Google 00:53 – Eric has used Omniture in the past and his friend used the premium service 01:30 – Eric's friend's feedback from using Omniture was that it was not worth it 01:52 – You can do a lot with Google Analytics without the paid version 02:43 – Neil has used the paid version and there's really no difference 03:00 – You can use Kissmetrics, Mixpanel, and Heap Analytics instead 03:15 – Omniture is almost the same as Google Analytics 03:55 – Don't use either of them and you'll save money! 04:01 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Try the tool, first, before purchasing its premium version. Opt for the more efficient, but less pricey tools if you can. Beware—not all paid versions are better versions.