Marketing School
How to Win More Business as a Freelance Digital Marketer | Ep. #243
In Episode #243, Eric and Neil discuss how to win more business as a freelance digital marketer. Tune in to learn how you can leverage online tools to get more people to use your services and the importance of building a strong network. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Win More Business as a Freelance Digital Marketer 00:38 – Build your audience 00:56 – Figure out where your audience hangs out and deliver content consistently 01:31 – Go to CrunchBase and check the people who have raised capital 01:38 – Email them on how they can improve their company 01:48 – It was Neil’s way to generate revenue 02:09 – There are tons of sales tools now, that can help you reach out to people 02:14 – One is Outreach 02:30 – Yesware and Mixmax can help you personalize and schedule your content 02:56 – Google now detects personalized content and tags it as unique 03:03 – Personalized content is best for cold outreach 03:29 – Help out your competition 03:37 – They can give you their low-end deals if they’re too overwhelmed 04:07 – Eric has referred deals 04:19 – Use Adbeat to create PDF reports 05:40 – Reach out to people who have a lot of portfolio companies 05:48 – Go to an investor and show them what’s wrong with their portfolio companies 06:20 – Suggest more popular companies 06:43 – This leads to more and more people knowing about your services 07:00 – Guest post on sites like Entrepreneur or Forbes 07:20 – Your post can generate traffic leading to a better rank on Google 07:46 – Relationship stocking 08:04 – The aim is to build a good relationship 08:20 – Create your event and connect with people 08:44 – Email Eric for his event in LA and he can add you to the list 09:11 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Deliver valuable content consistently to your audience. The more people see you, the more they want to work with you. Offering your services for free is a great strategy to bring in more clients that are willing to eventually pay you. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu