Marketing School
7 Ways to Make Money from Your First Blog | Ep. #242
In Episode #242, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 ways to make money from your first blog. Tune in to find out the value of partnering with others, how to find and create the right services and products for your audience, and other methods that have been tested and proven by Eric and Neil. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Ways to Make Money from Your First Blog 00:33 – When you already have an audience, put up an affiliate offer 01:12 – Second, think about partner deals 01:22 – Neil shares an example of a deal he can make with Eric 01:40 – It is more “high end” 02:02 – Third is advertising, but make sure the numbers work for you 03:01 – Podcasting advertising is a bit better 03:12 – Fourth is product reservices 03:19 – As your blog collects emails, you can pitch them some services or products 03:50 – Fifth, consulting can also drive money to your blog 03:58 – Eric uses Pat Flynn as an example 04:43 – Neil shares what he learned from doing his first vlog 04:50 – Try unique blog sponsorship 05:01 – Instead of receiving cash, you can get stuff for free 05:19 – Lastly, create tools 05:30 – If you have an audience, make a tool tailored towards them 05:42 – Use SurveyMonkey to ask them for feedback regarding the tools they need 05:53 – Go to CodePen to hire someone who can create the tool for you 06:06 – You can charge recurring fees from the tools you put out there 06:11 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Consider your audience – know their needs and desires. Sponsorship comes in all forms – not just cash. Create a great partnership with other bloggers to grow your network and traffic. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu