



Marketing School

7 Keys to Becoming a Successful Blogger | Ep. #241

In Episode #241, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 keys to becoming a successful blogger. They discuss Chris Coyier and Chalene Johnson—some of the most successful in this space—to see what makes their content stand apart. Tune in to find out practical tips and tools you can implement, today, that will take your blog to the next level. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Keys to Becoming a Successful Blogger 00:34 – Key #1: Consistency 00:39 – Chris Coyier from CSS-Tricks gets over 7 million visits per month—How did he get there? 01:05 – The key to success is consistency which maintains that high level of engagement 01:21 – Key #2: Stay ahead of the curve 01:42 – Don't just match your competition — outshine the competition 02:07 – "Go above and beyond to succeed" 02:12 – Key #3: Promote your content 02:21 – Build relationships with your clientele 02:26 – Buzzsumo will help you find people creating similar content—work together 02:45 – Groove HQ has great insights into how you can promote your blog 03:03 – Key #4: Do NOT rewrite your content over and over again 03:20 – What will happen is one will rank well while the others won't 03:45 – Key #5: Repurpose your content 03:49 – Chalene Johnson starts with Facebook Live, then a Q&A, and then directs you to blog posts 04:31 – Aleyda Solis has a content re-usage workflow chart that tells you how to repurpose 04:45 – Key #6: Don't be afraid to be the first mover 05:00 – Eventually your topic will gain popularity and you will do well 05:10 – Even with greater authority as a writer, it's still hard to overtake those who have put the content out there faster 05:30 – Key #7: It is all about the process—How are you going to scale it out? 05:53 – Choose your processes as it is your vision 05:57 – Refer to Quick Sprout or Neil Patel to help you find your right workflow process 06:03 – Content Marketing Institute is a great resource to find the right process for you 06:17 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Don't just match your competitors graphic to graphic or blog post to blog post—outshine the competition with what you offer. Promoting your content means building relationships with viewers and other bloggers who share your space. Set up your processes as you grow—it's your vision, after all is said and done.