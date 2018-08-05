



Marketing School

How to Make the Most of Your Twitter Audience Before It Dies | Ep. #240

In Episode #240, Eric and Neil discuss how to make the most of your Twitter audience before it dies. Tune in to learn why Twitter is still very much alive and the impact you can have by having quality and consistent interactions with your Twitter audience. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Make the Most of Your Twitter Audience Before It Dies 00:34 – Eric shares the feedback they got from a previous episode about Twitter 00:55 – Neil’s assistant told him to be more engaged on Twitter 01:20 – Eric responded to the commenter on the episode 01:32 – Engage with your audience on Twitter 01:53 – Run Twitter ads if you think it will still work for you 02:07 – Go live on Twitter using Periscope or the Twitter app 02:28 – You can use Twitter to showcase your success 02:32 – You can also share testimonials and ask your audience to do the same, too 02:28 – It’s personalized and creates engagement 03:18 – Use Edgar combined with Buffer to schedule your Twitter posts 04:10 – Being controversial creates buzz with your audience 05:18 – Curate the people that you’re following 05:51 – Stay consistent 05:59 – Do it multiple times a day 06:05 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Having quality interaction on Twitter creates engagement and traffic. Do NOT be afraid to walk the line - just try doing it. Consistency is the key when it comes to keeping up the communication. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu