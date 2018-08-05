



Marketing School

The Top Marketing Tools that Eric and Neil Use to Run Their Businesses | Ep. #239

In Episode #239, Eric and Neil discuss the top marketing tools that they both use to run their businesses. Tune in as they list the marketing tools that help their ships run smoothly so that you can know which tools are worth incorporating into your daily business operations. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: The Top Marketing Tools that Eric and Neil Use to Run Their Businesses 00:50 – Drip is Eric's email service provider 01:10 – Go to GrowthEverywhere.com/Drip to get their free plan 01:16 – Eric can't live without Leadpages 01:47 – Hubstaff is Eric's team time tracking tool 02:05 – Eric uses Slack with different integration tools 02:24 – Zapier has also been very helpful for Eric's team 02:59 – Neil's team uses Google Analytics and they use it daily 03:17 – For emails, Neil uses Infusionsoft and they paid a consultant to help them figure out how to use it 03:34 – Neil also uses Plus This within the Infusionsoft campaign 03:45 – Neil's team also use Ahrefs on a daily basis 03:55 – Buzzsumo helps Neil's team figure out topics they can write about 04:00 – Buffer is used for social media scheduling 04:32 – Eric's team relies on Google Tag Manager 05:15 – Edgar allows Eric's team to schedule their social media posts 05:46 – Eric's team uses AdEspresso and Ads Editor for their ads 06:05 – Eric and Neil both use EverWebinar 06:12 – PicSnippets helps Neil with his email images 06:28 – Neil uses SEMrush a lot, too 06:41 – Neil shares how he tracks his ranking in other countries 07:23 – Google "how to search on Google UK" while in the USA 07:35 – Adbeat is where you can check how well your competitors are doing with their ads 08:09 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Leverage the tools that make things easier and more organized for your team. Find which tools suit your needs well—you also don't want to overcomplicate things. Staying on top of your business is of the utmost importance—it's worth it to invest time, energy, and resources into the tools that will help you do this.