Marketing School
New Google AdWords Tricks to Try in 2017 | Ep. #238
In Episode #238, Eric and Neil discuss the new Google AdWords tricks that you can try in 2017. Tune in to learn how remarketing videos can drive your conversion and how to minimize your spending on ads without sacrificing your traffic and conversion rates. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: New Google AdWords Tricks to Try in 2017 00:37 – YouTube advertising 00:50 – You can target specific keywords using your videos on YouTube 01:05 – Neil has a remarketing video on his page and he added it to Google AdWords and YouTube remarketing 01:28 – Run responsive ads 02:02 – Google also has extended ads 02:29 – Pay will increase over time, with paid advertising, because of the competition 02:50 – Neil started running different variations of one ad 03:15 – Neil's cost per click is cheaper when they rotate their ads 03:29 – Run retargeting ads 03:50 – It will save you some money and the audience is more qualified 03:59 – Utilize phone calls to find those leads 04:09 – Use Google call tracking 04:24 – Call Rails help track how your keywords are performing 04:46 – Neil shares how you can save money by sending an ad directly to a landing page that collects emails 05:07 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Rotate your ad as often as possible – it drives conversion. Retargeting ads can save you money and the audience may be more qualified. First, look into the ads and test them before spending more money on them.