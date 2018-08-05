Marketing School
Are LinkedIn Ads Worth It? | Ep. #237
In Episode #237, Eric and Neil discuss if LinkedIn ads are worth it. Tune in to find out how LinkedIn ads work, if it is the right space for you, and why Eric deems it worthy to invest his dollars into its advertising campaigns. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Are LinkedIn Ads Worth It? 00:43 – Make sure that you test the ads 00:51 – LinkedIn ads are more expensive 01:06 – Eric pushed their educational related content in LinkedIn 01:25 – They tested the content that was beneficial for e-learning companies 01:30 – The traffic from LinkedIn was converting 01:52 – Don't just look at CPC, but consider CPA as well 02:00 – The engagement rate shown by the click-through rate is very good 02:28 – LinkedIn ads are more expensive because it is heavily used by recruiters 03:01 – If you choose to use LinkedIn ads, combine it with daily posts on your LinkedIn page 03:17 – When you're doing a sponsored ad, make sure that your image is as big as possible 03:50 – Put some money into LinkedIn ads if your target audience is on LinkedIn 04:02 – When you're collecting a lead, use the authentication from LinkedIn 04:29 – Track your conversion 04:42 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Always be sure to test your ads, first. Assess if the platform is the right place for your ad – make sure your target audience is present. Leverage LinkedIn as much as you are able – it now has more features to help you in your marketing.