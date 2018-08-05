Marketing School
How to Maximize Your Live Stream Sessions | Ep. #236
In Episode #236, Eric and Neil discuss maximizing the effectiveness of your live stream sessions. Tune in to learn how you can use your live stream sessions to increase traffic, and how you can repurpose the live content for other, more evergreen, purposes. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Maximize Your Live Stream Sessions 00:44 – Simulcast using Wirecast and Huzza 01:10 – You can hit both Facebook and Youtube at the same time 01:25 – Prior to the day of the live streaming, do promos and an email blast 01:35 – Let people know you're about to live stream 01:50 – The more people you let know about your live stream, the higher your viewership will be 01:58 – If your video does well, go to Rev and have the video transcribed 02:24 – Most people watch videos with the transcription 02:57 – Take the video from the live session and repurpose it 03:35 – Doing this can double your viewership 03:43 – During a live interview session, get the people being interviewed to share the video with their communities 04:07 – Chalene Johnson does a live stream with Q&A and repurposes that video 04:53 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Simulcast your live video—try to be on every platform. Do an email blast and promotions before your live video – let people know what's coming and viewership will increase! Repurpose your video for other content and maximize it use.