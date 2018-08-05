Marketing School
How to Launch Your Info Product | Ep. #235
In Episode #235, Eric and Neil talk about how to launch an info product—what you should consider prior to launch, and the key metrics you should use to measure success. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Launch Your Info Product 00:40 – "There's a launch sequence that comes with an info product" 00:56 – One type of launch is a "Cart Closing" 01:20 – Second is the "evergreen launch" 01:23 – Jeff Walker's product launch formula 02:22 – "If you're launching a product, it's not about the copy. It's more about the sequence" 02:55 – Think about your traffic first before launching a product 03:04 – Start with Facebook, Outbrain or Taboola and Google AdWords 03:36 – Doing joint-ventures is also an option 03:50 – A list rental works sometimes 04:15 – Go to GoToWebinar if you want to do a live event, EverWebinar for evergreen webinars 04:27 – For online courses, use Kajabi 04:40 – Infusionsoft is also an option 04:55 – Frank Kern has a sequence of important emails 05:10 – Map out a list of your most important emails 05:28 – Frank Kern sends the same email repeatedly with different headlines and it works! 05:54 – Don't worry about your first launch being perfect – just launch it and check the conversion 06:13 – The key metrics you need to measure 3 Key Points: When it comes to launching an info product, don't worry about the copy, worry about the sequence. Utilize specialty online tools like Go-to-Webinar or Kajabi for an easier launch. Launch your product before it's "perfect" and measure the key metrics—they'll help you identify where to improve.