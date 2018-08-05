



What Is an Info Product and How Can You Create One? | Ep. #234

In Episode #234, Eric and Neil define what an info product is and discuss how can you create one for your business. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: What Is Info Product and How Can You Create One? 00:33 – Eric describes what an info product is 00:57 – He learned about info products during his internship 01:17 – There are nuances around info product 01:25 – You can do 5 to 6-figure launches with info products if done well 01:44 – With info product, you’re going to have HUGE refund rates unless your product does what it says it will do 01:59 – Your product must solve your audiences’ pain points 02:06 – Conduct customer surveys and keep refining your product 02:16 – Lean on word-of mouth marketing and keep people happy with your product 02:27 – Eric describes how to create an info product 02:30 – Repeat or repurpose your content to make it into an info product 02:51 – You can use Quicktime or Powerpoint to stream your content 03:00 – Get an idea from Udemy and Skillshare about offering a course 03:17 – Make your info product concise and organized 03:42 – Focus on one area and avoid overwhelming your audience 03:46 – Offer your content in different formats 04:11 – Create an info product with accountability 04:38 – It might seem easy to create a focused info product but it takes time 04:51 – Take a look at info products offered by Neil Patel, Brian Dean and Frank Kern 05:26 – Subscribe, rate and review and get a chance to win a free copy of Authority Labs 05:34 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 05:42 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: If you do your info product well, you WILL make money. Create an info product that meets a need—give the people what they want, not what you THINK they want. A good info product takes time, patience, and a lot of improvements. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu