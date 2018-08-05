Marketing School
Should You Be Using Outbrain or Taboola? | Ep. #233
In Episode #233, Eric and Neil discuss whether or not you should use Outbrain or Taboola. Tune in to learn whether or not Outbrain or Taboola are still truly relevant in today's environment, and why some people still swear by them. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Should You Be Using Outbrain or Taboola? 00:33 – Outbrain and Taboola can promote your content in content delivery network 00:58 – Outbrain and Taboola are viable sources of traffic 01:56 – If you can make cash flow positive with advertising channels, then do them all 02:10 – These days, Outbrain and Taboola cater to ad impression companies 02:30 – Some of the Outbrain and Taboola ads are scammy and spammy 03:22 – Eric shares what he tends to observe from these ads 03:45 – Use Adbeat to see your competitors' ad 04:10 – Subscribe, rate and review and get a chance to win a free copy of Authority Labs 04:20 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 04:33 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Outbrain and Taboola still work for the right businesses. Not all ads can do good things for you brand—ads can help or hinder. If an advertising channel is cash-flow positive, use it.