Marketing School
How to Get More Blog Comments | Ep. #232
In Episode #232, Eric and Neil discuss how to get more blog comments. That interaction with your readers is an excellent way to build relationships, trust and loyalty. Tune in to learn the basics of interacting with your audience so that you can keep them coming back to your page. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Get More Blog Comments 00:38 – Neil shares these tips 00:42 – Write in a conversational tone 00:44 – Use the words "you" and "I" 00:53 – Email out to your list 00:56 – Share your post on social web 01:16 – The more interactive you are in responding to your comments, the more they're going to come back and respond back to you 01:25 – Use plug-ins 01:59 – You can build loyalty with your audience 02:21 – Hire or get someone to respond for you if you're too busy to do it 02:30 – Eric shares a page that shut down blog commenting on their posts 02:49 – If your blog is a controversial one, it's good to remove the comments 3 Key Points: Blog commenting is one way to add a personal touch to your blog or business. Use a conversational tone in your interactions. Sometimes, turning off blog commenting sections is for the best, especially when it comes to controversial topics.