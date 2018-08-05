Marketing School
Is it a Good Time to Start a Podcast? | Ep. #231
In Episode #231, Eric and Neil discuss whether it's a good time to start a podcast. Tune in to learn if the best time to plunge into podcasting is now and the ways that will help you be successful in this channel. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Is it a Good Time to Start a Podcast? 00:33 – Yes, because now is an inflection point for podcasts 01:01 – Podcasting has helped Eric’s business grow 01:22 – If the channel is popular, you should go after it 02:06 – Russell Brunson mentions that podcasting is the best thing that has happened to his business 02:14 – Podcasting takes time 03:18 – Some are also hitting millions of downloads a month 03:38 – Look for the unsolicited response rate 04:10 – If you’re going to enter a new market, make sure you know how to attack it 05:00 – Also think of a channel where you can market 05:13 - Subscribe, rate and review and get a chance to win a free copy of Authority Labs 05:26 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 00:00 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: If you’re thinking about starting a podcast, you should—now is an inflection point for podcasting. If you enter a new market, make sure you learn how to attack it. Find a market that can help you leverage your podcast. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu