Marketing School
7 Ways You Can Add Link Building to Your Daily Routine | Ep. #230
In Episode #230, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 ways you can add link building to your daily routine. Take note of how you can incorporate simple strategies into your daily routine to build your links such as emailing people you've linked out to in the past or having a daily, SEO tracking system in place. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Ways You Can Add Link Building to Your Daily Routine 00:38 – First is to have a process in place 01:29 – Go to your old blog posts and email 10 people a day that you've linked out to 02:08 – Create link alerts for your competitor 02:17 – Use Ahrefs to get access and create link alerts 02:52 – It's become more targeted 02:59 – The more people who know about you and your company, the more links you get 03:05 – One simple way to get links is to have an interview or podcast 03:57 – Interview Valet can guarantee you a number of interviews a month 04:13 – Fifth is to see the links that tend to rank well 04:19 – Use Google Search Console 04:25 – Authority Labs can track your ranking 04:41 – Eric Enge of Stone Temple Consulting did a study on this 04:54 – Link building is about time 05:04 – Search for "broken link checker" 05:40 – Link roundup link building 05:45 – You have to create good content 3 Key Points: Having a process for everything can make life easier for you – including hiring. Make you and your company known in your niche – the bigger your reach, the more links you get. Link building is about time – the longer it is out there, the more links you will have.