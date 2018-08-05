



Marketing School

How to Build More Traffic When You Already Rank for All Your Head Terms | Ep. #229

In Episode #229, Eric and Neil discuss how to build more traffic when you already rank for your head terms. Tune in to learn as Eric and Neil provide a step-by-step guide to see how you’re ranking on specific pages and also share with you their weekly giveaway. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Build More Traffic When You Already Rank for All Your Head Terms 00:37 – Eric explains what a head term is and how you can rank for long tail variations 00:56 – Go to Google Suggest and type the head terms you rank for 01:11 – Neil tries the head term “online marketing” on Google 01:25 – Take the terms related to your head terms and make corresponding content, if relevant 01:45 – Type your head term and look for other variations of it 02:14 – The hub and spoke model 02:17 – Hub and spoke by Jimmy Daly 02:25 – Conversion rate optimization 02:54 – Skyscrape content that is already there which is connected to your head term 03:03 – Use Google Search Console and look for the keywords that help you rank 03:13 – Go to search analytics, click on the top 3 checkmarks on the top left corner and then switch to pages—go to “search by impression” from top to bottom 03:32 – Look at the keywords that you’re ranking for in specific pages 04:04 – Eric and Neil are giving out one free tool per week 04:15 – This week’s free tool is a free copy of Authority Labs, a keyword tracking tool 04:28 – What you have to do is text marketingschool to 33444 and the winner will be confirmed weekly 04:40 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Link to subcategories under your main category—Google likes that. Sky scrape content that is already out there which is connected to your head terms. Terms that are related to your head terms can be used to create new content. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu