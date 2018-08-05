Marketing School
How to Scale Content Marketing Without Hiring More People | Ep. #228
In Episode #228, Eric and Neil discuss how to scale content marketing without hiring more people. Whether it be discerning what deserves your attention and what doesn't or setting up systems that keep you organized—there are practical things you can do, today, to help you scale your content marketing. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Scale Content Marketing Without Hiring More People 00:33 – One of the problems in content marketing is limited resources 00:56 – It is easy to ask people to do what other people do, but the actual work is difficult 01:21 – Learn how to say "no" to unnecessary work 01:25 – Focus on the things that are working for you 01:35 – Only hire an editor as your contractor 01:42 – You can find your writers at problogger.net 02:16 – Go through the contents of the applicants and see what's the ideal fit for you 02:32 – Have your editor ask them to make 10 headlines 03:08 – Show some samples of format 03:39 – Get them to write content, post it into Wordpress, and promote it 03:49 – Check Buzzsumo to see who's sharing similar content and contact them to promote your content 04:45 – It's important to have the right processes in place 05:27 – Leverage the content that you already have 05:39 – Use Canva and YouTube to slice up your content and upload it separately 05:59 – Use Meet Edgar to repurpose your content 06:20 – Use Smartsheet or CoSchedule to have a content calendar 06:43 – If everything is disorganized, you'll be constrained and you won't be putting out your target content 06:54 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Say "no" to the unnecessary tasks and focus on the things that are working. Have the right process in place to optimize content output. Repurpose your most visited content.