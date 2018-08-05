Marketing School
7 Questions to Ask When Hiring a Growth Hacker | Ep. #227
In Episode #227, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 questions to ask when hiring a growth hacker. Tune in to find out what you should ask your prospective growth hacker and how these questions will reveal their work ethic, problem solving and analytical skills, and overall potential. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Questions to Ask When Hiring a Growth Hacker 00:35 – First, tell me your most impressive win in your career 00:40 – It will help frame the conversation 00:55 – This is one of Elon Musk’s favorite question 01:20 – Second is asking for their favorite brand and creating a scenario 01:56 – Growth hacking is all about experimentation and there’ll be tough times 02:30 – Third is having them look at your website and ask them suggestions for improvement 02:42 – Spark Hire is video interviewing tool that you can use and give the interviewer a time limit on a task 03:20 – Growth hacking is about creativity 03:36 – Neil shares a sample question connected with their favorite brand 04:15 – Ask situational questions 04:29 – Give them a pen and paper and see someone who actually does more thinking 05:15 – “It’s all about trying to figure out how people think” 05:25 – In marketing, you want someone who is good in numbers and logical, too 05:30 – Show them a funnel and ask them about it 06:23 – You want to make sure they come up with logical responses that is data-driven 06:41 – Tell me about the last book you read 06:51 – You want the people who are constantly making themselves better 07:12 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Knowing their most impressive win, even in college, says a lot about them. Growth hacking is about experimentation and creativity – find someone who can make their way out of the most difficult situation. You want someone who is constantly improving themselves. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu