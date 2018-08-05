



Marketing School

How to Get Started with Public Speaking | Ep. #226

In Episode #226, Eric and Neil discuss how to get started with public speaking. Tune in to learn several ways to find those speaking gigs, how it helps publicize your brand, and the benefits of using live, social media platforms for public speaking. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Get Started with Public Speaking 00:35 – Neil shares about his first talk which was for Wikipedia 00:51 – Neil shares how to get public speaking spots 00:53 – Go to people, find conferences in your niche, and send them an application 01:00 – Make sure your application is thorough 01:13 – Add your social following in your application 01:31 – Record a video on why you are a good fit as a speaker 01:40 – It’s okay not to do well on your first speaking gig, but you’ll get used to it over time 01:49 – It takes time and just apply to be a speaker 02:05 – Apply to small and localized conferences 03:00 – Eric shares how he did on his first speaking gig 03:10 – When you first speak in front of people, it’s not about you, but what you can give to your audience and how you make them feel 03:29 – Make your audiences do one thing that will stick with them 03:40 – Eric asks the organizers about the audience 04:12 – Neil shares about the pay 04:20 – Neil normally charges from $40-50 04:42 – If you’re starting out, your goal is personal branding 04:55 – You can also do your own speaking with Facebook or YouTube Live 05:20 – From there, you can try getting into conferences 05:30 – A recorded YouTube video has more reach than speaking in conferences 05:36 – You can get invited to conferences because of your podcast or YouTube videos 05:54 – Leverage Facebook and YouTube Live as they’re free 06:13 – Use Wirecast or Huzza to simulcast your video into different social media channels 06:33 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: If you’re just starting out, focus on your personal branding as opposed to getting paid. Find conferences in your niche and send them a thorough application. Leverage social media channels’ live features – it’s free and can get you more reach. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu