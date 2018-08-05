



Marketing School

What a Marketing Nurture Sequence Is and What You Should be Putting Into It | Ep. #225

In Episode #225, Eric and Neil discuss what a marketing nurture sequence is and what you should be putting into it. Tune in to know how you can successfully nurture your viewers, so they will convert over time. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What a Marketing Nurture Sequence Is and What You Should be Putting Into It 00:33 – Nurture sequence is going to allow you to talk to people over time and give them value 00:51 – When someone first opens your email, you have to nurture them 01:20 – Neil shares what his nurture sequence looks like 01:33 – Neil builds an emotional connection with his viewers 01:40 – After Neil gives his viewers value, that's when he pitches for his products and services 02:00 – Eric shares a lot of podcasts from Growth Everywhere 02:27 – Eric's viewers are interested in marketing and growing their business 02:34 – Eric keeps on sharing his content 02:48 – One of Neil's clients took 2 years to sign up 03:00 – Eric uses Drip and makes a list of the most important emails 04:10 – Neil's most important lesson from Frank Kern 04:22 – "It's all about the sequences and find out where the holes are" 05:20 – Check out Frank Kern's webinar on contingency 05:28 – Frank Kern's webinars are on Youtube 05:40 – Russell Brunson has some good stuff about marketing automation and marketing nurture sequence 05:47 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Nurture your viewers by giving them valuable content. Don't just push your products on your viewers—build that trust and relationship. Take a look at your sequence and check for gaps and holes.