Marketing School
How to Generate Consulting Leads From Your Website | Ep. #224
In Episode #224, Eric and Neil discuss how to generate consulting leads from your website. How do you attract these leads? What needs to change with your website, today, in order to increase those potential clients? From live chat to webinars, tune in to find out Eric and Neil's proven strategies that keep the door open for those leads. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Generate Consulting Leads From Your Website 00:32 – First is to add live chat on your website and have someone manning it 00:35 – Use Intercom 01:06 – Don't just have long form fields, break it into steps 01:40 – Make sure you are segmenting people 01:45 – You can use Infusionsoft or Drip 01:54 – Eric shares how he uses Drip 02:23 – Use marketing automation and leverage your different nurture sequences 02:43 – Be creative in the way you collect leads 02:49 – Neil's SEO tool 03:00 – Neil has thousands of unique URLs going into his SEO tool 03:23 – Neil helps people get more traffic 03:47 – Make sure you set up an experimentation framework 03:59 – Do testing all the time, especially if you're driving traffic 04:10 – Use Visual Website Optimizer or Optimizely 05:03 – Insert calls-to-action 05:10 – You can get more leads this way 05:51 – Do webinars 05:56 – Neil's webinars work 06:45 - Phone calls work, too 07:00 – CallRail tracks where the calls are coming from and record them 07:46 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Continue to be creative in the way you collect leads. Run an A/B test and implement a growth experiment framework. Call-to-actions can sometimes be aggressive, but don't discount the fact that it still works.