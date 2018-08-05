



Marketing School

How To Do SEO On a Tiny Website that Doesn’t Have Any Visitors or Money | Ep. #223

In Episode #223, Eric and Neil discuss how to do an SEO to a tiny website that doesn't have any visitors or money. When starting with very little, it can a daunting task to draw people to your website. Tune in to find out that there is hope—there are small, tangible actions you can take to increase your traffic. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How To Do SEO On a Tiny Website That Doesn't Have Any Visitors or Money 00:45 – As a tiny website, you can't compete with the big ones, so pick a niche 00:57 – Choose a niche that is not too broad 01:30 – Start with content 01:40 – Focus on content and start building relationships with people 02:13 – Make your content in-depth 02:30 – Apple and Google started small 03:00 – Take things slow and easy 03:17 – Don't focus on the number of pages, but quality 03:32 – When you have a detailed article, reach out with people in a similar niche 03:36 – Go to Ahrefs and put in your website's URL—it will tell you about your competition 04:20 – Growth Everywhere's affiliate link with Ahrefs 04:30 – Use BuzzSumo and Pitchbox for link outreach 04:53 – Use BuzzStream for link outreach 05:04 – Think of Wikipedia as inspiration 05:40 – Go to Single Grain to find the 1 million backlink studies they performed on AirBnb and Udemy 05:58 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Start small – don't think about conquering the world. Pick a niche where you know you will do well. Create well-detailed content and do a link outreach – this will increase your visitors significantly.